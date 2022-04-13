Back on the road: New York International Auto Show returns to Javits Center in grand style

The New York International Auto Show has its engines roaring again at the Javits Center after being postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Kathy Hochul appeared Wednesday at the Javits Center to kick off the auto show’s return. Hundreds of media members and automobile exhibitors had already flocked to the entertainment mecca by 8 a.m. on April 13 to discover the newest vehicles in the automotive industry, and among them was the Governor.

Officially welcoming back the grand affair following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hochul lauded the $53B business, and underscored the barriers it has faced for the past two years—production issues. She touched upon the high demand for new vehicles that the pandemic halted. She also applauded those in the automotive industry for pushing through with their ingenuity.

“That is an industry that needs to be reckoned with and dealt with and embraced and not to put artificial barriers in your way to your success. There’s been enough problems. The frustrating thing coming out of this pandemic is there’s demand for new vehicles. Everybody wants one. All this pent up demand and people want to get out on the open roads again and to celebrate life and yet their supply chain disruptions globally induced that have brought us to our knees. This is a frustrating time. So when you have the chance, get out there and support these dealers, support these hardworking individuals and tell them how much we appreciate all they do,” Hochul said.

The Governor also reiterated the need for environmental friendly services, such as charging stations for electric vehicles. Hochul declared LaGuardia airport will be undergoing the installation to include fast charging stations.

“We are announcing that we are going to have electric start charging stations at LaGuardia airport so that they’re going to be installed very shortly,” Hochul said, “As well as another 100 fast chargers around the state. So we’re gonna continue leaning into this. You’re investing a billion dollars into electric vehicle infrastructure. And so we’re gonna continue our rebates, we’re gonna do everything we can to help promote the automotive industry right here in the state of New York. But most importantly, this says we are back. Welcome back to New York! It starts right here at your show.”

Following the Governor’s speech the Auto Show distributed the World Car Awards to the great automotive creators around the globe.

“The New York Auto Show is such a unique venue where all of us the very parts of our industry, from manufacturers, retailers, to financial advertising and marketing communities come together to show what our incredible industry has to offer,” Mark Scheinberg, President of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association said, “Today we are once again kicking off the Auto Show with the World Car Awards, which got its start here 17 years ago, and is still without doubt, the number one automotive awards program in the world.”

The New York International Auto Show will be open to the public from April 15-24.