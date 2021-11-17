Experience iceless curling and cozy igloos at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Tickets for the Curling Cafe and Cozy Igloos by Prime Video are on sale at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.

For the first time, the Curling Cafe presents a new experience of iceless curling. For 90 minutes two teams of 4 can experience “street” or iceless curing. And in between the games, players can get into a heated dome where they can enjoy seasonal warming drinks and food.

Also now everyone can enjoy their time in Cozy Igloos by Prime Video. Seasonally decorated and heated igloos will allow intimate setting families and friends to enjoy food and drinks including mulled wine and hot chocolate with an incredible view on the ice skating sink.

Cozy Igloos will be open Monday through Friday from noon until 9 p.m. and from 11:30 am until 11 p.m. on weekends. Curling Cafe will be open from Wednesday through Friday 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Saturdays from 11:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.and on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Packages are also available for 1-4 or 5-8 people. All reservations must be reserved online. More information on reservations and packages please visit wintervillage.org.