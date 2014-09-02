3 new places to get fit this fall in NYC

Looking to shake up your fitness routine? Here’s a look at new studios and gyms opening in New York City this fall, from a dance cardio workout to fusion barre to a massive training center.

Brooklyn Athletic Club

This 17,000-square-foot fitness facility is less than one month away from opening. When it does, the four-floor complex from trainers Larry Betz and Paul Kostas will feature your standard gym equipment, as well as separate rooms for cycling, yoga and Pilates, specialty training, treatments including massage, waxing and skin care and even a baby-sitting room. 8 Berry St., Williamsburg, brooklynathleticclub.com

((305)) Fitness

Underground dance cardio workout ((305)) Fitness has been holding its full-body, live DJ-accompanied workouts at studios in Flatiron. But by late October or early November, you can start taking classes at its first flagship studio opening in Greenwich Village. The new space will feature state-of-the-art lighting, a DJ booth and, of course, plenty of those nightlife party-inspired cardio classes. 305fitness.com

Elements Fitness Studio

After opening a studio in East Hampton this summer, Elements Fitness Studio is bringing its fusion barre and dance cardio classes to TriBeCa. The studio is currently in lease negotiations for a full-service studio opening this fall or winter in the neighborhood. In the meantime, the studio is also working on offering workouts in the area through a pop-up. Elementsfitnessstudio.com