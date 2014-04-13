Alexander Wang reveals collaboration with H&M

The collection is slated to hit stores on Nov. 6.

Get ready for a fashion-induced frenzy come fall.

Downtown design darling Alexander Wang is collaborating with H&M on a collection that will hit stores on Nov. 6, Wang announced via Instagram. The line will include apparel and accessories for men and women.

This is H&M’s first collaboration with an American designer. Versace, Lanvin and Isabel Marant are among the big names in fashion who have also released capsule collections with the brand.

Wang, 30, celebrated the news with a star-studded soiree during the Coachella music fest on Saturday night, where the guest list included Kate Bosworth, A$AP Rocky and Emmy Rossum.