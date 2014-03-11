Anna Wintour can’t tell Chelsea Handler what to do

When Anna Wintour tells you not to wear something, you quickly take it off and burn it… unless you’re Chelsea Handler.

The always blunt late-night TV host for E! News told Paper Magazine that attending the annual Met Ball in 2012, a buzzed-about high-fashion gala hosted by Vogue, was not a good time.

“I was like, ‘Why am I here?,'” she says. “I have no idea what the theme was, nor did I care. I know that I wore motorcycle boots under my Roland Mouret gown… and Anna Wintour was like, ‘She cannot wear motorcycle boots.’ I’m like, ‘Well then I’ll wear them so I can guarantee never getting invited again.'”

Ouch.

Handler also called the fashion world “utterly ridiculous” and “not real,” saying going to a fashion show was “the worst nightmare I could have ever been to.”

Tell us how you really feel, Chels.