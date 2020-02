Wildlife experts think it may have gotten stranded when the tide changes.

The animal invasion of NYC continues! A baby seal visited the Queens Bayside Marina Sunday afternoon, soaking up some, um, rain, and delighting onlookers.

The baby seal spent about four to five hours on the ramp before going back into the water, the marina said.

Wildlife experts told Eyewitness News that the seal may have gotten stranded when the tide went out.