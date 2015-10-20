Take an exclusive sneak peek into Betsey Johnson’s sample sale!

Rare vintage Betsey Johnson pieces not available online or in stores are promised.

If you couldn’t make it out to her Hamptons Yard Sale, there’s still a chance to raid Betsey Johnson’s closet!

The iconic designer, who was awarded with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the CFDA this year, is selling 5,000 pieces from her past runway collections, custom artwork, shoes, handbags, jewelry and more at an upcoming NYC sample sale.

Rare vintage Betsey Johnson pieces not available online or in stores are promised.

If you haven’t found a Halloween costume yet, this is your big chance.

Prices will range from $10 – $2000.

The cash-only sale will commence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21 and run through Friday, October 23, until 7 p.m. each day.

Find it at 336 W. 37th St., Suite 970, and be prepared to push through crowds.