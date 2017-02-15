Blake Lively talks Michael Kors’ influence at NYFW

Kors apparently took the actress under his wing during Lively’s “Gossip Girl” days.

Actress Blake Lively took pride of place alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week show Wednesday, and it sounds like the pair have the designer to thank for their friendship.

“I owe Michael everything in the fashion world,” “The Shallows” star, 29, revealed recently, relaying to Women’s Wear Daily the influence the NYC-based designer, 57, has had on her life.

Apparently Kors took the actress under his wing during the early days of a little show called “Gossip Girl,” which at the time was relatively under-the-radar.

Bringing Lively along to a Vogue event back in those days, he introduced her to Wintour, who “became a great friend and supporter of mine,” Lively told the fashion journal. “Anytime [Kors] has a show and I’m in town, I’m there. . . . I wouldn’t be in this if it weren’t for him.”