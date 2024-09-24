Housing Works Cannabis Co’s Weed & Read program pairs cannabis products with good reads

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

There’s no wrong way to wind down with a good book, so why not get a little elevated in the process?

Housing Works Cannabis Co. (HWCC) has officially relaunched its monthly ‘Weed & Read program. After taking a brief hiatus in the summer, the program is back with a bundle of cannabis products to enjoy while diving into a good book.

“We realized quickly that the cannabis industry revolves around community and one way that we wanted to engage the community a little better was trying to figure out like what people’s interests are,” said Sasha Nutgent, Director of Retail Cannabis at HWCC. “Something that one of our staff members brought to our attention was like, oh, what about the coffee table books, what about reading? Those are really cool to do when you’re high. And then, Weed & Read was born.”

When the Weed & Read program initially started, HWCC would find books that aligned with the brand’s mission to promote LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and women-led brands. Though the initial books were received well, the additional feedback was positive, many readers suggested that the program bring some more visual books into the equation.

“This year, we’ve decided to go into more coffee table in our books because some feedback that we got was that [participants would] love to see more like graphic books and novels be incorporated,” said Nutgent.

Each Weed & Read book bundle comes with a personally curated assortment of cannabis products, all of which are hand-picked by the authors of the chosen book to go with the book’s themes. Nutgent says cannabis lends itself to reading because it can help enhance the reading experience.

“I think depending on the strain that you’re in consuming at the moment, it might pique your creativity or make you open your mind up to little different opportunities and different ideas,” said Nutgent. “So I think that when you’re high and you’re engaging in consuming while looking at photo books or while reading, it just enhances the experience.”

The Weed & Read program updates its book once a month. For the month of October, Weed & Read will feature the book “The Incomplete Highsnobiety Guide to Street Fashion and Culture,” a visual snapshot into the most influential players in street fashion.

November’s book will be “Little Book of New York Style,” followed by “A Weed is a Flower: Artful Cannabis Photography” in December.

“Overall, [the program has] been really great. We’ve sold out of pretty much all of [the past bundles],” said Nutgent. “But overall, it’s been really positive and I’m really glad that we decided to go this route because I don’t think anybody else is doing anything like this and it’s a nice avenue to incorporate, you know, reading and cannabis.”

For more information or to purchase a bundle, visit hwcannabis.co.