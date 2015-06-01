Fashion elite abuzz about Caitlyn Jenner on CFDA Awards red carpet

As Michael Kors put it, “a little rain can’t bring the fashion crowd down.”

New York’s most stylish gathered at Lincoln Center in Monday night’s dreary weather to honor the top names in American fashion design at the 2015 CFDA Awards, but the celebratory red carpet was most abuzz about Caitlyn Jenner’s Vanity Fair debut.

Kim Kardashian, who stunned in a black and silver gown by Proenza Schouler, said the photos of Jenner turned out “so beautiful” and recalled helping out at the shoot. “I loved being a part [of it] and helping make Caitlyn feel really comfortable and confident,” she said. “I love that everybody has just been so kind and so gracious and that’s all that she really wants.”

Kardashian, who broke the news that she and Kanye West are expecting baby No. 2 on Sunday, also spoke about her pregnancy. “I have terrible morning sickness, day sickness, night sickness,” she said. “But I am so grateful to even be pregnant. I feel like s–t but it’s so worth it and I don’t even care.”

Designer Rebecca Minkoff said she would absolutely dress Jenner. “Hot damn she is a beautiful woman,” she exclaimed.

“Girls” star Jemima Kirke even took a time-out from twirling in a red Rosie Assoulin gown to get serious on the topic.

Kirke, a mother of three, recalled watching the Diane Sawyer interview in April and feeling bad for kids whose parents reacted negatively.

“The conversation needs to change,” she said. “We need to start talking about [these issues], especially in front of our children, because God knows who they’ll become.”

As for the night’s big winners, a onesie-clad Betsey Johnson took home the CFDA Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I’m old enough to get it,” the 72-year-old designer said. “I’ve had my name on the label for 50 years. I’m so glad I was able to do what I did when I did because I couldn’t do it now.”

Pharrell — who kept it casual in jeans, but not his signature shorts — was named the year’s Fashion Icon. Tom Ford took the coveted Menswear Designer of the Year Award, and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were crowned Womenswear Designers of the Year for their label, The Row.