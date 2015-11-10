Clip-in man bun, for the indecisive but stylish guy

“For the Man Who Wears Many Hats, but No Bun”

Accidentally shaved this November? Have no idea how to grow your own hair?

There’s an app for that.

Ok, not really, but there is something you can apply for Man Bun 101.

Groupon is offering a $9.99 deal on a “Clip In Man Bun,” which is probably something you didn’t know existed until the hairpiece went on sale Monday night.

Different from a tupee, this attachable piece is designed for the full-haired male, who wants to update his look with the ever-trendy man bun.

Advertised as “For the Man Who Wears Many Hats, but No Bun,” bun-less men can easily be on trend with just three easy steps.

Just comb your hair back, attach the man bun and secury with bobby pins or the less mainstream option of antique paper clips (not available on Groupon).

The site warns, “Although the hairstyle oozes with fashion sense, those who sport it might find themselves outcasts in sports bars, motorcycle gangs, and the annual government-mandated machismo test.”

False machismo test aside, this artificial hairpiece — no real man buns were hurt in the creation of this masterpiece — is 3-inches in diameter and 1-inch in height, making for a rather tiny man bun, if that’s your style.

Free returns are available on this purchase, because you know you’re going to want to send it back after the selfie.