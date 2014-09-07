4 apps to help with the college application process

Apps can help make the college application process easier. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

The school year may have just started, but for many high schoolers, especially seniors, it’s high time to start thinking about college.

To help, here are several apps that make the process a little easier, from searching for schools and keeping track of application deadlines to prepping for the SATs and finding scholarships.

Edupath College Passport (Edupath.com)

Requires iOS 7.0 or later

Study for those important college admissions tests with Edupath’s SAT and ACT-edition apps, which feature a database of 20 tests’ worth of questions, track your strengths and weaknesses to help target your study time and offer step-by-step instructions on solving questions. For an extra price, you can also get online office hours with live tutors available in all subjects, as well as one-hour, small-group sessions. The apps also features information on 1,300 institutions and information on the application process to help with your college search.

The Homework App (Thehomeworkapp.com)

Requires iOS 7.0 or later

Help keep track of your application deadlines and progress with this free, color-coded task app. See your to-do list displayed on a daily or monthly calendar, stay on top of each school’s requirements, get reminders on due dates and more. While you’re at it, you might as well use the app for its intended purpose — as a homework planner — and keep up with all your school assignments from your smartphone, too.

SAT Question of the Day (Sat.collegeboard.org)

Requires iOS 6.0 or later, Android 2.3.3 and up

Work on your math, sentence completion and improving sentences skills with this app from The College Board. You’ll get access to the last 30 days’ worth of SAT questions, as well as answer explanations, progress tracking and information on SAT dates and registration deadlines. You can also filter questions to focus on specific subject areas.

Scholly (Myscholly.com)

Requires iOS 6.0 or later, Android 2.2 and up

Christopher Gray, aka the “Million-Dollar Scholar,” helped develop this app while a junior at Drexel University. Gray was awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarship money, so he knows a thing or two about successfully searching and applying for financial aid. Through the app, high school students, as well as current college students, can search a targeted list of scholarships that they are eligible for and see samples of award-winning essays.