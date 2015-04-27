Denim Sofa made in Brooklyn makes Craigslist sensation

If you’ve ever wanted your pants to match your furniture, this may be the sofa for you.
A ‘Very Unique! Custom Made Denim/Jeans couch/sofa!‘ listed on Craigslist Sunday has New Yorkers talking.
The patched-up, upcycled piece is made with “real recycled jeans” including the pockets — no more lost remote! The seller notes you can also store your cell phone or cash in the couch while you watch TV. How convenient!
The sofa is listed for $3995.00, but is also available for rental, for photo shoots or just a day trip to your Williamsburg studio.
Drink your made-in-Brooklyn blue coffee on this Made-in-Brooklyn blue jeans couch for a totally blue, borough centric experience.