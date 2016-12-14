Dog-friendly NYC cafe BYOD to open in Brooklyn in 2017

Take your dog from the curb and into this Brooklyn eatery, slated to open in 2017.

You will soon be able to wine and dine your dog in Brooklyn.

A dog-friendly cafe called BYOD — “Bring Your Own Dog” — is slated to open sometime in May 2017 and will let people take their furry friends from the curb into the eatery.

Business partners Verena Erhart and Lauren Hanlon are raising money via Kickstarter for the venture; as of Wednesday afternoon they had raised about $1,800 of their $35,000 goal. Erhart and Hanlon are looking to open BYOD in Prospect Heights or Crown Heights due to the neighborhoods’ proximity to Prospect Park.

BYOD will offer eats and treats for both you and your dog, featuring seasonal vegetable dishes (ranging from $8 to $25) for you and homemade baked treats for your pup. Menu items include risotto-stuffed bell peppers, sweet potato gnocchi and a mushroom-vegetable stew.

For those who love to sneak a taste of their food to their dog, BYOD will not be using ingredients that are harmful to animals, like chocolate and grapes.

And you can raise a glass to your dog: BYOD will offer beer and wine (about $8) for humans and doggie-friendly wine, like “Malbark” and “Zinfantail,” for Fido.