Summer Streets schedule announced by the city

New Yorkers will get to play in the streets without worrying about traffic this season as Summer Streets and car-free Central Park hours return, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

For Summer Streets, the city will close car traffic on three Saturdays — August 2, 9 and 16 — from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Park Avenue from Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park. Central Park’s north-south roads will also be car-free above 72nd Street starting June 27.

Meanwhile, the city’s Weekend Walks program will partner with community groups to host 30 events throughout the five boroughs. A list of the events can be found at nyc.gov/weekendwalks.