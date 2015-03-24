Amy’s Kitchen recalls frozen pizza and more after Listeria scare

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

First our Two-Buck Chuck, now our frozen pizza?!

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc. is recalling approximately 73,897 cases of 19 different products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, after being notified by one of its suppliers that Amy’s may have received organic spinach carrying Listeria, “an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

No illness complaints related to the products, which have been distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada, have been reported to date, according to the FDA.

The potentially contaminated products include spinach pizza, vegetable lasagna, enchilada verde, brown rice and vegetables bowl, gluten-free tofu scramble breakfast wrap and more.

Even the frozen food aisle isn’t safe. Now where are millennials supposed to find their veggies?