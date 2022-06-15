Anita Gelato opens new NoMad location just in time for summer

A popular New York City gelato shop has officially opened a new shop in NoMad.

Anita Gelato’s new shop, located at 1141 Broadway, will over the brand’s selection of over 150 different kinds of 100% handmade ice cream, sorbet and yogurt, including vegan, soy-based and sugar-free options, will a variety of toppings that are all made fresh in-store. This shop is Anita Gelato’s second location, the first opening in the Upper East Side (1561 2nd Avenue) in 2020.

“Following the overwhelming success of Anita Gelato’s Upper East Side location, we are excited to bring our gelato to downtown New York,” said Adi Avital, Co-Owner of Anita Gelato. “We take pride in producing the best ice cream, sorbet and yogurt. We include vegan, soy-based and sugar-free options so that everyone can experience a decadent indulgence.”

Anita Gelato made its beginnings in 1998 in ‘Mamma’ Anita Avital’s small Mediterranean kitchen where she and her young son Nir would make gelato to serve to friends and neighbors. The first store was later opened in 2002 in Tel Aviv.

At each Anita Gelato location, customers can find a hand-crafted menu of items created from high-quality ingredients. The brand got a lot of notoriety from its several unique flavors, such as Milk Chocolate and Salted Pretzel, Mascarpone Ricotta and Strawberry, and White Chocolate and Pistachio Cream.

The brand currently has locations in New York City, Sydney, Limassol, San Juan, Barcelona and London. Later this year, Anita Gelato plans to open new locations in Miami and Los Angeles, as well as in its global markets.

For more information on Anita Gelato, vist www.anita-gelato.com.