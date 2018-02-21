NYC staple Artichoke Basille’s Pizza expands to Staten Island

The pie that originated in Staten Island is set for a homecoming.

The co-owners of Artichoke Basille’s Pizza announced Wednesday that the chain will open a location inside the Empire Outlets mall. Cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille said the opening is personal for them, since they first conceived their signature pizza — artichoke hearts, spinach, cream sauce, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano — at their now-defunct family restaurant Basille’s on Forest Avenue.

“We’ve been swiftly expanding the brand, and to open a location in Staten Island is a natural choice. We’re finally coming back home,” Sal Basille said in a statement.

The restaurant on Empire Outlets’ food & beverage deck will be 3,000 square feet. The mall, expected to open in the fall, also will include a Shake Shack, Wasabi Steak & Sushi, Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque and Nathan’s Famous.

Artichoke opened its first restaurant in 2008 on 14th Street and became an instant hit among New Yorkers. The cousins have since expanded and now have 12 locations across the country, including in Berkley, Cali., and Miami, Fla.

“Artichoke Basille’s has an incredibly committed fan base that has made it clear they want to see Francis and Sal come home to Staten Island, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of their homecoming,” Empire Outlets developer Joseph Ferrara said in a statement.