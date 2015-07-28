B&H Dairy is crowdfunding to re-open after East Village explosion

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Aftermath of March’s fatal East Village explosion can still be felt on Second Ave.

Following in the steps of Pommes Frites, which was completely obliterated by the event, B&H Dairy launched a crowdfunding campaign in early July to help with re-opening costs.

While the beloved Belgian fry shop plans to relocate in the West Village, B&H is planning to stay put in their original home of 76 years.

The 127 Second Ave. restaurant has been closed for four months, and is aiming to raise $30,000 to help with re-opening costs.

On July 28th, with a little less than $10,000 left to raise, comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted her support of the campaign

“Chip in to get B&H DAIRY back on its feet & open again!” she said, including a link to the fundraiser.

B&H owners Fawzy and Alexandra (Ola) Abdelwahed say that the restaurant needs some major updates, and that their insurance has “denied compensation for their loss of business.”

The couple also notes that the restaurant is one of few “Jewish Kosher Dairy restaurants remaining in Manhattan” and would like to help preserve this piece of local history.

Donations will go towards a new vented exhaust system, a new fire suppression system, a gas line upgrade, employee wages, rent, taxes, utilities and food to stock the restaurant kitchen.

B&H hopes to re-open in August.