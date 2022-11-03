Bagelfest and The Hugh to bring Bagel Bash to Midtown this weekend

How does one make Saturday brunch more New York? Add bagels.

You have heard of mimosa flights, but now The Hugh will be serving bagel flights on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to kick off Bagel Bash, curated by BagelFest founder, Sam Silverman.

“BagelFest attendees loved discovering new bagel shops and flavor. Bagel Bash is a platform where bagel lovers can continue to explore all sorts of amazing and unexpected sandwich combos in a relaxed setting,” said Silverman. “We plan to introduce collaborations and our first event at The Hugh will bring together Ess-a-Bagel and Avocaderia for a creation called The Mashup.”

The Bagel Bash flight of 5 mini-bagel sandwiches are culinary creations from neighborgood bagel shops. The menu includes “Baz The Works,” lox on a pumpernickel everything, “Wheated Whitefish,” whitefish cream cheese with roasted red pepper and plain tobiko, “Ess-a-Bagel x Avocaderia’s The Mashup,” avocado mash, feta cheese and cherry tomatoes, “Bagel Point Classic,” an everything bagel and scallion cream cheese and “Liberty Birthday Bagel,” a rainbow bagel with birthday cake cream cheese. Please note that the menu contains wheat, seafood, nuts, and dairy and alterations will not be accommodated.

Other Bagel Bash activities incude bagel-rolling demonstrations and a special appearance from the author of the newly released cookbook, Baking Imperfect, Lottie Bedlow of “The Great British Baking Show.”

Purchase tickets at bagelfest.com and pick up your bagel flight at The Hugh, located at 157 East 53rd Street, anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.