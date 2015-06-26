Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Ben & Jerry’s releases marriage equality flavor: ‘I dough, I dough’

By
0
comments
Posted on

If there’s any best way to celebrate a historic Supreme Court ruling, we’re going to say it’s with ice cream.

Ben & Jerry’s released their newest punnily-named flavor, “I dough, I dough” on Friday in support of SCOTUS’ ruling that same-sex marriage is legalized throughout the United States.

The Vermont-based company’s popular chocolate chip cookie dough flavor will be re-named “I dough, I dough” at participating scoop shops throughout the summer.

A $5 donation to the Human Rights Campaign also earns you a coupon for a free pint and a sleeve to celebrate marriage equality over your ice cream.

Love is love, ice cream is love — celebrations are oh so sweet!

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC