Berg’n Beer Hall opens in Crown Heights on Aug. 27

The long-awaited Berg’n Beer Hall in Crown Heights is finally opening. On Aug. 27, head to 899 Bergen St., a 9,000-square-foot former garage, for food, drink and merrymaking.

Berg’n is brought to you by the folks behind the Brooklyn Flea, Smorgasburg and Brownstoner.com, so you can expect a certain artisinal, home-made vibe at the hall, which also features a 40-foot antique bar. The opening was first reported by GrubStreet.

Confirmed food vendors: Mighty Quinn’s, Pizza Moto, Asia Dog and Ramen Burger.

Berg’n will be open in the mornings, too. Stop in for a pick-me-up Dough doughnut and coffee by the Brooklyn-roaster Parlor.

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.