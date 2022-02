Best Chinese NYC: Top restaurants according to Yelp

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Hungry for some dumplings and egg rolls? In honor of the Lunar New Year, here’s a look at the most-reviewed and top-rated Chinese restaurants in New York City on Yelp, which currently lists 1,120 Chinese restaurants operating in the city.

Most-reviewed Chinese restaurants in NYC

1. Joe’s Shanghai, 9 Pell St., 3634 reviews

2. Buddakan, 75 Ninth Ave., 2701 reviews

3. Vanessa’s Dumpling House, 118 Eldridge St., 1701 reviews

4. Shanghai Cafe, 100 Mott St., 1586 reviews

5. Jing Fong Restaurant, 20 Elizabeth St., 1421 reviews

6. Nyonya, 199 Grand St., 1334 reviews

7. BaoHaus, 238 E. 14th St., 1206 reviews

8. Xi’an Famous Foods, 81 St. Marks Place, 1205 reviews

9. Congee Village, 100 Allen St., 1049 reviews

10. Golden Unicorn, 18 E. Broadway, 1031 reviews

Top-rated Chinese restaurants in NYC

1. Wah Fung No. 1 Fast Food, 79 Chrystie St.

2. Liu’s Shanghai, 1869 Bath Ave., Bath Beach

3. Shu Jiao Fu Zhou Cuisine Restaurant, 118 Eldridge St.

4. Ling Kee Beef Jerky, 42 Canal St.

5. MaLa Project, 122 First Ave.

6. 21 Shanghai House, 21 Division St.

7. Outer Borough, East River State Park, Williamsburg

8. Lam Zhou Handmade Noodle, 144 E. Broadway

9. Buddakan, 75 Ninth Ave.

10. The Chinese Couple Vendor aka The Dollar Cart!, Canal and Elizabeth streets