The Smorgasbird is the chicken sandwich of glutinous poultry dreams

You may have missed the opportunity to shove hundreds of hot dogs into your mouth in front of thousands of people but you can still embarass yourself with glutiny with a new savory creation.

In honor of National Fried Chicken Day, July 6th, Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken has added an extravagent new sandwich, the Smorgasbird, to their menu for the rest of the month.

The Smorgasbird is a double-decker fried chicken sandwich stuffed with Game Day Fries (giant fries with BBQ chicken, smoked bacon, aged cheddar, sour cream and pickled peppers), BBQ chicken, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, Blue Ribbon Special Sauce and BBQ Sauce.

But the monstrous meat sandwich isn’t presented without a little competition.

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken is challenging chicken lovers to eat the “beak-breaking sandwich” in under 5 minutes to try and win a Hail Mary Platter –25 whole wings, 25 tenders and one sideline.

That’s right — stuff your beak with chicken to win even more chicken!

To celebrate National Fried Chicken Day and to raise money and awareness for the MS Society, 20% of all proceeds from the Smorgasbird will be donated.

Those who take on the challenge, or want to enjoy the Smorgasbird at their leisure, are encouraged to use #Smorgasbird and tag @BlueRibbonFC to raise awareness.

The Smorgasbird, $15, will officially be on the menu at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken (28 E. 1st St., 212-228-0404) July 6 and the challenge will continue all month long.