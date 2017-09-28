Bond 45 reopens in its new home with everything bagel-flavored carbonara

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A popular Theater District trattoria is finally reopening in its new space on 46th Street with an everything bagel and pastrami-flavored spaghetti carbonara on the menu.

Bond 45, which was slated to move from the site of the historic Bond Clothing Store at 154 W. 45th St. to a new home at 221 W. 46th St. as early as the spring of 2016, opened its doors on Sept. 25.

The Italian restaurant’s new home is a two-story, 7,800-square-foot space with seating for 268 guests and interior design by owner Shelly Fireman, “Hamilton” scenic designer David Korins and “Lion King” lighting designer Donald Holder. The vibe is classic New York style meets Italian details — think reclaimed wood, plush banquette seating, imported Italian tiling.

What’s particularly unique about the new location: A lower level called Bond Bar Below takes its visual cues from Fireman’s home in Camaiore, Italy, with a hand-carved wooden bar, exposed originals stone walls, a star-field light installation and video screens projecting sunrises and sunsets on Italian coasts in real time.

On the menu by Bologna native and executive chef Brando De Oliveira are the eatery’s signature dishes — such as fettucine Alfredo and a 48-hour braised lamb shoulder — as well as some new items: a lobster burger, a vodka-sauce pizza, and a spaghetti carbonara mixed with pastrami cubes, topped with a poached egg and sprinkled with everything bagel spices.

”Shelly Fireman is a proud Jew, but his whole life has been steeped in Italian culture, so it’s a mix of both his worlds,” spokeswoman Leslie Papa said of the entrée that fuses Fireman’s heritage and his love for all things Italian. (Fireman’s hospitality group also runs the popular, mid-priced Manhattan restaurants Café Fiorello and Trattoria Dell’Arte.)

Returning under Bond 45’s new roof is the vegetable antipasto bar, which presented selections like eggplant caponata, roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta and Roman Jewish-style fried artichokes. The trattoria will, however, offer diners the option of ordering family-style dishes for the first time in its new quarters.

The drinks menu by a Roman sommelier and mixologist assembles wines from around the world, locally brewed craft beers and ciders and cocktails like the Bond Cup (pineapple-infused vodka, lime, passion fruit, yuzu) and Fall in Jalisco (tequila, figs, chamomile and sage syrup, lime).

Bond 45, which has a sister location in Maryland, is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. until late. Prices are $30 and under.