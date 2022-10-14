Boorito is back with special deals for costumed customers at Chipotle

Enjoyer of Halloween and free food? Boorito is back at Chipotle for its 22nd year. Due to the pandemic, the event has not occurred in-restaurant since 2019— but it has returned this year.

Dress up in costume on Oct. 31 and be part of the Chipotle Rewards program to get a $6 entree. The discount will take place from 3 p.m. to close. To redeem, (while in costume) tap the rewards member ID on the app at the register.

“Boorito is all about having fun with your friends and enjoying real food in our restaurants,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “After two years of celebrating virtually, we’re leveling up the in-person experience with fun activations on social that will help bring fans together on Halloween.”

To cater to the Gen Z audience, Chipotle is also launching “BooReal” based on the craze of the new social media platform BeReal. To enter, one must take a BeReal in costume at Chipotle and tag it with #BooritoSweepstakes. Due to the nature of the app, one then has to share it to their Instagram stories with the same hashtag and tagging @chipotle. For those with private Instagram accounts, sending the photo to sweepstakes@chipotle.com with “BooReal Sweepstakes” in the subject also works.

In addition to the main event and BooReal, Chipotle is also giving away cash to reward members with CashApp. Until Oct. 27, members have a chance to get their share of $25,000. $5,000 will be given away on Oct. 13, Oct. 20 and Oct. 25. A jackpot of $10,000 will be given away on Oct. 27. To enter, one must be a rewards member and following @ChipotleTweets on Twitter, then comment their $cashtag with #ChipotleBoorito on the giveaway tweets.

Walk into one of Chipotle’s over 3,000 restaurants internationally on Halloween to redeem the fun. Costume qualifiers will be at the sole discretion of the working restaurant staff that day. To join rewards, visit chipotle.com.