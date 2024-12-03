Quantcast
Eat & Drink

Brooklyn’s third Chick-fil-A location to open at Gateway Center this week

chick-fil-a employees
A new Chick-fil-A location is opening in Brooklyn’s Gateway Center.
Photo courtesy of Chick-fil-A

A new Chick-fil-A location will be opening up for business this week in Brooklyn.

On Dec. 5, Chick-fil-A Gateway Center (located at 459 Gateway Dr.) will open for dine-in, carry-out, third-party delivery and mobile ordering. This new restaurant will be the third Chick-fil-A location in Brooklyn.

Maiysha Warren was selected as the independent franchised local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Gateway Center. Bornin the Bronx and raised in Mount Vernon, Warren got her business degree from Cornell University and spent the next two decades building a successful corporate career. She learned about being a local Owner-Operator at a Chick-fil-A information session and immediately felt connected to the company.

“As a New Yorker through and through, I know this city appreciates efficient, accurate service and a delicious meal, so I am delighted to open Chick-fil-A Gateway Center,” said Warren. “I feel incredibly grateful for the support of my family and friends who have been cheering me on in this journey. I look forward to offering a welcoming space for Guests to come together and making a positive impact on the Brooklyn community.”

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has donated $25,000 to Feeding America, which will be distributed to partners in the greater Brooklyn area, to honor the new store. Chick-fil-A Gateway Center will also be participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® program, which redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need.

Additionally, Chick-fil-A Gateway Center will recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Brooklyn area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

Chick-fil-A Gateway Center will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Chick-fil-A, visit chick-fil-a.com.

