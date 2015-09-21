Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Carmine’s 25-cent meatballs on Sept. 25

By
0
comments
Posted on

Beyond a gumball, there’s not much a quarter can buy you in Manhattan.

But this Friday, Carmine’s is treating you to something even better: 25-cent meatballs!

To celebrate 25 years of Carmine’s — the first location opened on the Upper West Side in 1990 — the restaurant will have 25-cent and $25 specials on Sept. 25. 

From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside the Theater District restaurant (200 W. 44 St.) and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Upper West Side (2450 Broadway), enjoy 25-cent meatballs, which, like everything at Carmine’s are notably gigantic.

For the rest of the day, enjoy $25 penne alla vodka, $25 pasta with garlic and oil and $25 chicken parmigiana as well as $25 magnums of Carmine’s Trebbiano and Montepuliciano to toast to a delicious quarter-century. 

Carmine’s just may be our favorite millenial. 

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC