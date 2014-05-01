Carvel free cone day: NYC locations and a new flavor

Carvel is kicking off its 80th birthday celebration Thursday with free cone day– and there are plenty of places to get your fix within New York City.
Anyone who visits a Carvel ice cream shop (express locations not included) will get a free junior cone or cup filled with soft-serve vanilla, chocolate or a new flavor– salted caramel– between 3 and 8 p.m.
Salted caramel, which also comes as hard ice cream with Heath bar pieces and as a layered sundae, will only be available through June 29.
In case we didn’t have you at “free ice cream,” here’s another reason to go: $2 coupon books, worth more than $20 in savings, will be sold, and 100 percent of proceeds will go towards a $30,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support Disaster Relief.
While there are– gasp!– no participating locations in Manhattan, there are plenty in the outer boroughs, according to Carvel.com:
Bronx
2231-A Grand Concourse; 718-329-2253
2472 Webster Ave.; 718-933-2402
2045 Williamsbridge Rd.; 718-822-0407
560 Morris Ave.; 718-402-2300
1250 Castle Hill Ave.; 718-824-3830
5761 Broadway; 718-796-7253
3442 E. Tremont Ave.; 718-822-7954
1006 E 233rd St.; 718-652-6827
3011 Westchester Ave.; 718-239-1039
Brooklyn
2166 Bath Ave., Bath Beach; 718-946-1020
1652 86th St., Bath Beach; 718-236-5928
8612 3rd Ave., Bay Ridge; 718-238-3092
6924 Fifth Ave., Bay Ridge; 718-680-0578
7400 3rd Ave., Bay Ridge; 718-745-4445
4702 Avenue N, Flatlands; 718-338-9355
203 Church Ave., Kensington; 718-438-9501
56-12 Metropolitan Ave., Ridgewood; 718-386-9300
58-24 Myrtle Ave., Ridgewood; 718-386-2258
3594 Nostrand Ave., Sheepshead Bay; 718-934-8200
2744 Coney Island Ave., Sheepshead Bay; 718-934-8173
65-10 Bay Pkwy., Sunset Park; 718-331-9383
Queens
3108 30th Ave., Astoria; 718-274-6500
28-28 Francis Lewis Blvd., Bayside; 718-461-0512
40-04 Junction Blvd., Corona; 718-205-2661
171-15 Northern Blvd., Flushing; 718-359-9257
161-02 Union Tpke., Flushing; 718-591-3801
10321 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills; 718-544-1066
163-10 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach; 718-843-3875
75-65 31st Ave., Jackson Heights; 718-424-5507
81-07 Roosevelt Ave., Jackson Heights; 718-458-6804
138-16 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica; 718-526-9800
116-10 Liberty Ave., Jamaica; 718-845-6197
131-18 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica; 718-528-8061
107-20 Atlantic Ave., Ozone Park; 718-849-6703
189 Beach 116th St., Rockaway; 718-945-5877
149-01 14th Ave., Whitestone; 718-746-7575
58-26 Roosevelt Ave., Woodside; 718-205-5978
Staten island
480 Forest Ave.; 718-447-9563
762 Manor Rd.; 718-494-9679
4332 Amboy Rd.; 718-984-6006
280-30 Marsh Ave.; 718-761-1367
2600 Hylan Blvd.; 718-979-6006
1775 Richmond Rd.; 718-987-4122
1111 Hylan Blvd.; 718-816-7807
1776 Forest Ave.; 718-370-0007