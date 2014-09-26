The best coffee in NYC for $2.50 or less

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In a city of $10 lattes and $6 pour-overs, it can seem like sometimes you may be forced to choose between buying a cup and paying your rent.

But there is such a thing as good coffee that doesn’t set you back more than a few bucks. (You coffee snob.)

Here are some of the best, cheap coffees in NYC that cost less than a ride on the subway. Just don’t spill on your commute!

$2.50 pour-over, Abraço, 86 E. 7th St.

$2.50 regular coffee, I Am Coffee, 9 St. Marks Pl.

$2.50 regular coffee, Whynot Coffee, multiple locations

$2.50 regular coffee, Culture Espresso, 72 W. 38th St.

$2.50 regular coffee, Joe The Art of Coffee, multiple locations

$2.50 regular coffee, La Colombe, multiple locations

$2.50 regular coffee, Building on Bond, 112 Bond St., Boerum Hill

$2.50 regular coffee, El Beit, 158 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg

$2.25 French Press, Underline Coffee, 511 W. 20th St.

$2.25 regular coffee, Queens Kickshaw, 40-17 Broadway, Astoria

$2 Swedish roast, Konditori, multiple locations

$2 regular coffee, Oren’s Daily Roast, multiple locations

$2 regular coffee, Gimme! Coffee, multiple locations

$2, regular coffee (25c off if you bring your own cup), Cafe Pedlar, 210 Court. St., Cobble Hill

$2 regular coffee, Irving Farm Roasters, multiple locations

$2 regular coffee, Crop To Cup, 541a Third Ave., Gowanus

$2 regular coffee, 12 Corners, 155 E. Broadway

$2 regular coffee, Astoria Coffee, 30-04 30th St., Astoria

$1.85 regular coffee, Grounded, 28 Jane St.

$1.75 regular coffee, Bittersweet, 180 DeKalb Ave., Fort Greene

$1.75 regular coffee, Pushcart Coffee, multiple locations

$1.75 regular coffee, Kahve, 774 9th Ave.

$1.75 regular coffee, Breukelen Coffee House, 764a Franklin Ave., Crown Heights

$1.50, Gorilla Coffee, multiple locations

$1.50 house coffee, Oslo Coffee Roasters, multiple locations

$1.47 house coffee, Empire Coffee & Tea, multiple locations

$1.25 regular coffee, Porto Rico Importing Co., multiple locations

$1.25 regular coffee, D’Amico, 309 Court St., Carroll Gardens

*prices based on “small” size offerings