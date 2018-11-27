Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival slated for Brooklyn in March

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A chocolate fondue bar with cookies, unlimited boozy samples and other sweet fixings will be at the center of the newest foodie event in Brooklyn, The Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival coming in March 2019.

In two three-and-a-half-hour sessions, guests at the Brooklyn Expo Center will be able to gobble up chocolate samples, wine, craft beer, cider and whiskey to their tastebuds’ delight.

Fest-goers (who must be 21 and older) can top their chocolate fondue with cake, cookies, pretzels — and possibly booze, according to the event’s founder, Charlie Adler of TasteUSA Event Management.

“Most chocolate fondues don’t include alcohol,” he told amNewYork. “A sponsor could blend bourbon or whiskey in the fondue, or visitors can get their fondue and fixin’s and take a little bit of bourbon and pour it into the fondue. We really want to let people do their thing.”

Those who opt for VIP tickets will get early access and a “rare and unique” private whiskey and champagne tasting.

Adler, who runs six festivals in the D.C. area and launched the Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Fest this year in D.C., researches food, drink and festival trends for a living.

He said he found that chocolate and wine are both “hot,” but “when you put chocolate together with wine and whiskey, it’s a whole new experience.

“When people go crazy when you put up an event, it’s a good one … and you don’t know it’ll work until you do it,” he said.

He thought Brooklyn was a natural fit for a second festival because of Brooklyn Expo Center’s proximity to bars, restaurants and other fun venues, and the ability of his guests to take taxis and car services after they’ve been drinking.

“We like when people drink and don’t drive,” he said. “Brooklyn is ground zero for our type of fun events. It’s got so much to do, so hopefully, we’re bringing something not just fun but a little unique.”

Adler isn’t a fan of events that force fun, including creating Instagrammable backdrops or adding loud, pumping music. Instead, he aims to keep it simple and let people decide what they want to do.

“We want to let people be kids and adults at the same time,” he said.

If you go: The event is at the Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St. Tickets are $35-$60 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.