Coca-Cola to host pop-up inspired by classic Marilyn Monroe photograph

Coca-Cola is celebrating the launch of its new Foodmarks, powered by Time Out, global campaign with an immersive pop-up in New York City.

On Feb. 16-17, Coca-Cola will create the perfect mashup of 1957 and 2024, inspired by a famous 1957 photograph of Marilyn Monroe stopping traffic while enjoying a hot dog and the aforementioned iconic soda. The pop-up will incorporate theater, dance, technology, and style to bring shops, flash shows and a virtual Marilyn to the New York City streets.

Over 400 Foodmarks will be launching in cities around the world. In the coming weeks, Coca-Cola will re-create these in-person Foodmarks experiences around in Delhi, Bangkok, Rio de Janeiro, and Hong Kong, and each experience will incorporate three key ingredients: the perfect moment, the perfect meal, and an ice-cold Coca-Cola.

Free tickets for the New York pop-up are technically sold out, but there are limited entries available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The pop-up will take place at 799 Broadway at 11th Street.