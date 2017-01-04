Creamline to open new Chelsea shop with free hot chocolate, fried Oreos

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Creamline — the Chelsea Market purveyor of locally sourced comfort foods — is celebrating its first standalone location with free hot chocolate and fried Oreos.

Creamline is keeping it in the neighborhood with a new location a little further east in Chelsea, on Seventh Avenue between 20th and 21st streets, which will open on Jan. 18.

For the first two days of business, the restaurant will hand out free cups of hot chocolate with fried Oreos to customers.

The restaurant bills itself as a “farm to tray” experience, partnering with Ronnybrook Farm Dairy and other local vendors to provide the ingredients for menu items like cheeseburgers (made with local beef), grilled cheese and tomato soup (with New York cheddar and New Jersey tomatoes) and of course, the carnival and boardwalk favorite of fried Oreos.

In addition to the freebies on Jan. 18 and 19, the restaurant will also hand out vouchers for buy-one-get-one-free burgers that will be redeemable through April 1.