Cups are out, bell peppers are in at this Queens comedy club

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If your straw is hitting the bottom of anything other than a hollowed-out vegetable, stop what you’re doing immediately.

You’re going to want to reconsider your drinking vessel choices.

Bell peppers are the beverage-holder of choice at one bar.

The Standing Room (4738 Vernon Bldv., Long Island City), formerly the Laughing Devil Comedy Club, an extension of midtown’s The Stand Comedy Club, is giving drink imbibers something to really laugh at on their new bar menu.

Most popular on Instagram, The Cucumber — funny already!– is made with spicy tequila, cucumber and lime and, of course, served in a cherry red or bright yellow bell pepper.

The chillled pepper is served on top of a julep glass, making the tequila-soaked innards all the more edible.

Did a hollowed-out cucumber not make a good cup?

DNAinfo reports that other creative cocktails, priced $10-11, use ingredients like beet juice, dill and “lime that’s flambéed.”

Bring on the comedy!