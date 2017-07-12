db Bistro Moderne’s Marie Antoinette Cake is one bloody way to observe Bastille Day

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Let them eat cake!

A chic midtown French bistro known best for its $35 short rib and foie gras-stuffed burger is serving up another novelty in honor of Bastille Day: the Marie Antoinette cake.

Available at chef Daniel Boulud’s db Bistro Moderne through July 20, the dessert takes the innocent shape of an all-white picture hat adorned with a bow, one violet and leaves (the kind Louis XVI’s regal consort would have worn at Versailles) when it arrives at your table.

But slice into its white chocolate mousse shell with the tiny “guillotine” provided, and the results evoke Queen Marie Antoinette’s violent end at the hands of French revolutionaries: a vividly red raspberry coulis center seeps down the orange blossom pound cake inside.

Executive pastry chef Dan Kleinhandler is preparing only seven edible chapeaus a night, so your best chance to score the confection for two is making early bird reservations.

It’ll cost you $17.89 — a price that should storm the Bastille fortress of your mind if you remember your French history.

db Bistro Moderne, 55 W 44th St., dbbistro.com