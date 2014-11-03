Dominique Ansel teaches MasterChef Junior winner Alexander Weiss to make Cronuts

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Dominique Ansel and Alexander Weiss with a plate of freshly made Cronuts. Photo Credit: Getty Images / ROBYN BECK

When Alexander Weiss, 14, won MasterChef Junior season 1, young chefs everywhere saw a bright future for themselves.

Weiss’ win also brought him innumerble experiences, like this one. On a breezy day this summer, he made Cronuts with the creator of the croissant/doughnut hybrid, Dominique Ansel. The at-home Cronut recipe is from the famous chef’s new cookbook, “The Secret Recipes.”

We were invited to document the making of the video. The master chef and the MasterChef Junior worked side by side, laughing and sharing insights as if there was no divide between them. Working with large amounts of butter and sugar dissolves all boundaries, it seems.

“I understand why people are lining up for this,” Weiss said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDpes_BdQxM

Ansel was equally impressed with Weiss, who on MasterChef Junior made macarons in under an hour — quite the feat.

“I remember myself at 14, I wasn’t so confident in the kitchen,” he said. “Alexander definitely has skills and passion.”

Ansel says his goal is to inspire – both himself and others.

“I think teaching and sharing in life is really important,” he said. “That’s what the book is all about.”

And yes, when the Cronuts were finished, we ate them.

MasterChef Junior Season 2 premieres Nov. 4 on FOX.