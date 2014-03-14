Dominique Ansel’s Chocolate-Chip Cookie Milk Shots hit NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The milk shots are coming! The milk shots are coming!

Dominique Ansel dreamed up and then made a reality this modern take on milk and cookies, and after introducing them to the world at (where else?) SXSW last weekend, he brought them to his Spring Street bakery March 14.

Here’s what you need to know:

For sale at 3 p.m., seven days a week (only 200 available on the first day, though we predict that will increase)

$3 each, $25 for a pack of eight (in the future, served in a “lunchbox”-inspired package with cold-infused Tahitian vanilla milk on the side.)

Limit two per person

The milk is whole, and from Swede Farm in upstate New York. It’s organic and is cold-infused with vanilla beans for 24 hours.

You can get 16-ounces of additional milk for $3, or an extra shot, for free.

A press representative at Dominique Ansel Bakery, says that they were inspired by the idea of an “after school snack,” hence the 3 p.m. sell time, but admitted that time slot also fits well into their current kitchen production cycle. Ovens are slammed in the mornings, she said.

The cookies will be sold at room temperature, and once the milk is poured in, it should be consumed immediately, “so it does not soak through,” according to a press release. Slightly warmed cookies will also be available.

“We recommend only letting us do it because there’s a special way to heat them,” the press rep. said, adding that the structural integrity will be compromised if heated too much.

Sounds like typical Dominique Ansel magic to us!