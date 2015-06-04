Burrata soft serve debuts at Dominique Ansel Kitchen

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Just when you thought you’d heard it all, Dominique Ansel steps in and changes the game. Again.

With the recent swell of creative and out-of-the-box ice cream parlors, New Yorkers have grown accustomed to flavors like cardamom lemon jam and banana curry (Morgenstern’s) and sesame, kumquat, pumpernickel and miso cherry (Oddfellow’s). But are they ready for burrata?

That “it” ingredient found on menus all over town, is a fresh Italian cheese made with mozzarella and cream that’s luscious, rich and pretty much everything you’ll ever look for in a cheese. And it’s now one of two flavors of soft serve at Ansel’s new Dominique Ansel Kitchen.

The kitchen, where “time is an ingredient,” has made its name so far on made-to-order pastries, both savory and sweet, but the promise of an ice cream window had us excited and waiting (im)patiently. It finally opens Friday, June 5. The window will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. The two flavors and toppings, each $7, are:

Burrata with balsamic caramel and a whole confit strawberry surprise

Gianduja (sweet Italian chocolate with hints of hazelnut) with salted hazelnut brittle, orange mist and sea salt

Ansel’s soft serve is made with fresh ingredients and milk, as opposed to a powdered ice cream mix.

Dominique Ansel Kitchen, 137 Seventh Ave. South, dominiqueanselkitchen.com