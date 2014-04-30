Eataly expansion: two in NYC, more across the globe

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Eataly is planning two new locations in New York City, and to go national and international. At an event last night at La Scoula Grande, an eatery inside the Italian marketplace and restaurant emporium, founder Oscar Farinetti outlined plans for expansion.

One location will indeed be located near the World Trade Center site, as rumored, and another will be at an undisclosed uptown location. More are also planned for other major U.S. cities and internationally. Sao Palo, Moscow and London were mentioned, but no additional details were revealed.

To set the locations apart, each will have a theme. The upcoming downtown location’s theme will be “peace,” according to GrubStreet.