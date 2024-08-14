A new Eataly location is coming to Hudson Yards. The Flatiron location (pictured) is the franchise’s first NYC location.

A brand new Eataly location will be opening its doors at Hudson Yards next year.

The global Italian marketplace and retail concept, a staple in New York City’s food scene since 2010, is expected to open the Hudson Yards location in spring 2025, joining the curated collection of brands at The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards.

The Hudson Yards store will mark Manhattan’s fourth Eataly location, with the first location opening in Eataly Flatiron in 2010, followed by Eataly Downtown in 2016. Eataly SoHo opened the most recently in December 2023.

At its newest location, Eataly plans on continuing its mission to provide Italian food and wine excellence to guests. As a store, Eataly offers a wide array of premium Italian products that truly showcase Italy’s culinary artistry. Eataly’s New York City locations in Flatiron and Downtown also offer dining options, such as La Pizza & La Pasta (Flatiron & Downtown), Vino &…, Bar Fiorentino (Downtown), Bar Milano, SERRA by Birreria, La Piazza, Il Pastaio di Eataly, Il Pesce and Il Patio di Eataly (Flatiron).

For more information, visit www.eataly.com.