Father’s Day NYC: where to eat with Dad

This Father’s Day, show Dad how much you love him by taking him to a Dad-like eatery in NYC. Nothing says “thanks” like a steak or a big plate of pasta.

Best dad restaurants:

Peter Luger

178 Broadway, peterluger.com

The Grandaddy (ok or Daddy) of steakhouses, Peter Luger’s is the place to go if you want a classic, no-holds-barred experience. This is for serious eaters only. Go hungry, don’t ask too many questions and don’t bother with salads or side dishes. (Except for the tomatoes and onions, and the thick cut bacon. Order both of these.) Take your Dad to Luger’s, get the Porterhouse medium rare and revel in the simplicity and beauty of a dry-aged steak.

Porter House New York

10 Columbus Circle, porterhousenewyork.com

Another temple to the porterhouse, Porter House is Michael Lomanaco’s steakhouse. It’s a bit of a more dressed-up experience, so if Dad’s classy, this is a good bet. The menu is a bit larger than at Luger’s, too, with appetizers like sea scallops and bone marrow.

DBGB

299 Bowery, dbgb.com, 212-933-5300

Daniel Boulud’s downtown brasserie is casual, yet delicious. The food is fancy, but not pretentious, and it’s perfect for families and big groups. On Saturday’s and Sundays they do the Big Bowery Brunch, which is for groups of six or more. the family-style spread includes many menu items, including a variety of special, house-made sausages and build your own mimosas and bloody mary’s. $30 per person, $50 per carafe of mimosas or bloody marys. Call ahead to book it.

Joseph Leonard

170 Waverly Place, josephleonard.com

This restaurant is a great mix of delicious food, comfort and elegance. It’s downtown eating at its finest: inventive but not too out of the box, elevated but still easy to understand. Dad will feel right at home here. The menu has a bistro flair, and includes items like steak tartar, asparagus, beef brisket, crispy braised pork hock and mussels and fries.

Prime Meats

465 Court St., Carroll Gardens, frankspm.com

This German-influenced restaurant has a great pretzel, and that should be enough to get you there. House-made schnitzel is great too, and bratwurst with mustard over the top. The dark wood paneling makes the scene even more Bavarian. Hands down one of the most well-styled restaurants in the city.

Spots offering special Dad-day deals:

Sweet Chick

164 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg; 178 Ludlow St., sweetchicknyc.com

Dad’s eat for FREE at this chicken and waffles house on Father’s Day. Choose from bacon and cheffar, rosemary mushroom, dried cherry or classic waffles to pair with the moist and delicious sweet-tea brined chicken. The Lower East Side location just opened, too. Be one of the first!

Sons of Essex beefsteak dinner

133 Essex St., reservations@sonsofessexnyc.com, 212-674-7100

This awesome deal is $75 per person, all you can eat and drink. It’s all served family-style, without utensils. This is the time to get comfortable with the whole family. The beefsteak and TINCUP whiskey event will have Dad reeling. Just check out the menu items: roasted filet mignon and sirloin, bourbon BBQ pulled brisket and cornbread, whiskey wings with sriracha mayo, beer battered onion rings, corn on the cob with bourbon-peach butter and molten chocolate cake, to just a few. TINCUP cocktails and Coney Island Brewing Co. beer are the libations on hand.