Foul Witch in the East Village debuts its spellbinding new seasonal menu

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

East Village’s whimsical Italian restaurant, Foul Witch, has introduced a brand-new line of seasonal cocktails and menu items just in time for summer.

James Beard-nominated Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Foul Witch, Carlo Mirarchi, draws inspiration from the style and flavors of his team’s other restaurants, the Michelin-starred tasting menu at Blanca and their restaurant Roberta’s, both located in Brooklyn.

This more approachable dining experience is living up to its titles as one of “The 100 Best Restaurants in New York City in 2024” by The New York Times and “Best New Restaurants in America, 2023” by Esquire. Located at 15 Avenue A, the ambiance of low lighting with a bright, exposed kitchen, indie/lo-fi music playing and expansive, ornate menu options create the perfect atmosphere for a mysterious yet delicious meal and experience.

The small-portioned dishes create a great tasting opportunity to share with your favorite dinner partners. With an extensive selection of vegetable and seafood-based appetizers and pasta and protein entrées, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The candle-lit dining room offers the perfect environment for conversation, laughter and a calm end to the day or beginning of the night.

“The food is Italian at its core, we tend to focus on the ingredients that we are using and present them in a way that is both respectful to the product itself… the people in the kitchen and our guests,” explained Mirarchi, describing the concept of Foul Witch.

The menu showcases several of Mirarchi’s cooking techniques and skills that he has learned over the years. Some techniques include live-fire cooking, fresh pasta and bread made daily and in-house butchering and dry-aging of all proteins.

Known for its natural wine program, Foul Witch just debuted its cocktail menu paired with new, seasonal additions to the menu:

Wagyu Beef Carpaccio served with housemade bread and cultured butter

Celery ‘Alla Romana’ with anchovy and pecorino di fossa

Masquerade Potatoes with Paddlefish Roe fines herbes and beurre blanc

English Pea Girevole with bergamot and wildflowers

Veal Tortellini with amaretto

‘Nduja Cappelletti with hazelnut and goat butter

Linguini with Hokkaido sea urchin

Grilled Pork Collar with fava and asparagus

First-ever, hand-crafted cocktails:

Mars is Heaven with gin, tonic, celery and serrano shrub

Hideo’s Martini with vodka, sake, smoked salt and guindilla

Both the seasonal and cocktail menus will be available for all to enjoy for a limited time this summer. With delicious dishes and refreshing drinks, Foul Witch is pairing the summer heat with an unforgettable dinner experience.

For more information, visit foulwitchnyc.com.