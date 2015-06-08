Goodbye Cappuccino, hello Cotton Candy Frappuccino?

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Starbucks is giving the people what they want, and what they want are flavored (and sweet) Frappuccinos.

The brand is now offering the following flavors: Caramel Cocoa Cluster, Cinnamon Roll, Cotton Candy, Cupcake, Lemon Bar and Red Velvet Cake.

After the recent rumors that Starbucks was phasing out the classic and very sophisticated cappuccino (it has been removed from menus but is still available), this information tells us what we always knew to be true: coffee isn’t as popular as we all think. It’s “coffee beverages” that are making Starbucks and other ubiquitous coffee companies so popular. (Side note: have you tried to cookie-flavored iced coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts?)

Starbucks is inviting customers to vote for their fave “blended beverage” in the Frappuccino Flav-Off contest on Frappuccino.com June 19-30. The winner will be announced on July 3 and then customers will be able to purchase the winning flavor at $3 for a grande from 2 -5 p.m. on July 3-6. Special!