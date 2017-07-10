Free Slurpee day at 7-Eleven

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Slurp up these free Slurpees before they’re gone.

Convenient store chain 7-Eleven is celebrating its 90th birthday on Tuesday, or 7/11, with a giveaway of its iconic icy beverage, the company announced Monday.

You can grab your small Slurpee at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last.

The freebie offering on June 11 is a yearly tradition that 7-Eleven launched on its 75th birthday in 2002.

This is, however, the first year the retailer is offering its new, limited-time cotton candy flavor, which tastes like a combo of cherry and (blue) raspberry, according to the 7-Eleven website.

Slurpee super-fans, take note: If you buy seven slushy frozen drinks between July 12 and 18, scanning your 7-Eleven mobile app each time, you’ll score 11 free ones. Make sure you claim those — one at a time or all at once, if you can handle the brain freeze — before August 31.