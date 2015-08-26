Get ready for fall with pumpkin spice latte M&M’s

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Autumn just got a whole lot yummier for pumpkin spice fans.

Us Weekly reports the Mars Inc. candy company will debut pumpkin spice latte milk chocolate M&M’s. The delectible treats will be available for purchase at Target stores for a suggested retail price of $3.19 this fall. (That’s less than your average latte.)

The seasonal packacking will feature a brown female M&M with glasses and a gray scarf holding, of course, a latte. The candy will come in classic autumn colors including white, orange and brown.

This flavor will go hand-in-hand with the pecan-pie flavored M&M’s that debuted earlier this month.

Get ’em before they’re gone!