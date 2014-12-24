Girl Scouts add a gluten-free cookie to the lineup

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Good news, celiac sweet tooths: Girl Scouts have embraced gluten-free!

In 2014, ABC Bakers tested gluten-free Trios, made in a gluten-free facility with chocolate chips, peanut butter and whole grain oats with troops that requested the specialty item. It seems the pilot took off, as yet another gluten-free cookie variety will hit the market this coming year.

In the upcoming cookie sale season, ABC, which makes all of the Girl Scouts’ packaged delights, will debut gluten-free Toffee-Tastic cookies, made with tapioca flour and butter toffee bits.

In addition to the two new gluten-free options, another somewhat health-concious cookie can appear at your doorstep: Rah-Rah Raisins. This oatmeal cookie made with raisins and Greek yogurt chips may not satisfy the cravings of Thin Mint lovers, but definitely shows the Girl Scouts’ prioritizing nutrition.

Girl Scout cookies are also free of artificial colors and flavors, high-fructose corn syrup, palm oil and hydrogenated oils, which is more than can be said for most supermarket cookies.

While you can wait for a local troop member to ring your doorbell in a green vest, the Scouts’ cookies will also be sold online this year!