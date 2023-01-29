Gordon Ramsay pays visit to new fish & chips eatery in heart of Times Square

Chef Gordon Ramsay paid a visit to New York City following the opening of his latest fish & chips eatery.

Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips Times Square officially opened to the public this past December, offering a taste of British culture right in the heart of the city. This new restaurant marks the fourth Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips to open nationwide.

“To be given this chance to bring a little bit of quintessential Britishness to Times Square is a dream come true. It’s a blessing and an absolute joy,” said Ramsay.

The new eatery sits 35 and is decked out in Union Jack flag elements, giving the space an undeniably British flair. The restaurant is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing diners to enjoy the view of Times Square while they eat.

Ramsay told reporters that he’s hoping that the opening of this new Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips can be the first of many opportunities for the restaurant industry to bounce back after the last three years.

“There’s something special with all of us with this city, and I’m excited that we are now officially open and thanks for gracing the doors to come and try something unique and something beautiful,” said Ramsay.

The new fast-casual restaurant brings a new twist to the classic fish and chips that diners know and love. The titular menu item is made with sustainable true cod and coated with custard powder batter for the perfect golden crisp. Other menu items that customers have sunk their teeth into since the restaurant opened include fried shrimp, lobster, chicken, and the “Fishwich,” a crispy, golden cod wrapped in warm naan bread, as well as the “chickenwich,” featuring a crispy chicken tender, cabbage slaw, Roma tomatoes, house-made pickles, and drizzled with old bay dressing, also served on warm naan bread.

The meals come with signature sauces to accompany the dishes, including Gordon’s Tartar, Curry & Mango, Sriracha Aioli, Southwest Ranch, Dijon Mayonnaise, and Cocktail sauce. For fry lovers, the Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips menu features a “Just Chips” section with the option of “dirty” fries, which are served with a combination of toppings like jalapeño, chorizo, cotija cheese, red onion, chives, and parsley or truffle, parmesan cheese, chives, and parsley. You can also enjoy a Sticky Toffee Pudding or a Biscoff-flavored milkshake for dessert.

“Don’t forget to pick up that Sticky Toffee Pudding Shake, it is to die for,” said Ramsay. “And I promise you, you’ll need a good sleep or a ten-mile walk after.”

Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips Times Square is located at 1500 Broadway (the corner of 44th Street and 7th Avenue) and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, visit gordonramsayfishandchips.com.