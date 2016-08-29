Gray’s Papaya to open new hot dog joint in midtown Manhattan

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You can’t keep a good dog down.

Gray’s Papaya will open a location at 8th Avenue between West 39th and West 40th streets by the end of the year, according to Crain’s New York.

The spot, 612 Eighth Ave., is just two blocks from its previous midtown location, which closed in 2011. A representative for Hata Realty Corp., which owns the location, told the paper that it signed a 20-year lease with the hot dog joint.

Hata Realty and Gray’s Papaya’s owners couldn’t immediately be reached for additional comment.

The eatery’s owners shut down its Greenwich Village location at 402 Sixth Ave. in 2014 after the landlord raised the rent by $20,000, after 28 years of business. Currently, there is only one Gray’s Papaya, at West 72nd Street and Broadway.