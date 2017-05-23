Grilling packages for Memorial Day: White Gold Butchers, Strip House and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Memorial Day, the act of grilling itself is as much a part of the experience as digging into platters of hot dogs and hamburgers. But if you don’t want to spend too much time at the grocery store or butcher shop gathering up the essentials, you’re in luck. Here’s where you can find grilling packages this holiday.

White Gold Butchers

Ken Friedman and April Bloomfield’s Upper West Side butcher shop is gearing up for its first summer with special Summer Bags that include both ready-to-eat and make-at-home meals. For the latter, there are three packages: Burgers & Dogs (two burger patties with buns and two house-made hot dogs with buns for $28), Sausage Lovers (Italian, chicken or German sausages, from $30 to $32), and Fancy Pants (one rib-eye steak, four lamb kebabs, one spatchcocked chicken, half a rack of Chinese cut ribs and potato salad for $125). Available for pickup or delivery via Mercado, must order 48 hours in advance; 375 Amsterdam Ave., 212-362-8731, whitegoldbutchers.com

Dean & DeLuca

On the gourmet grocery store’s “summer essentials” menu, which include a variety of burgers, hot dogs and sausages a la carte, you can find the Burger & Hot Dog Meal package. It comes equipped with “everything you need for the perfect classic burger bash”: six Kobe burgers, 100 percent Kobe beef hot dogs, six hamburger and six hot dog buns from Hot Bread Kitchen, and the store’s own ketchup and stout ale mustard. Available in stores and for next-day delivery, $60; deandeluca.com

Strip House

The steakhouse is launching a special to-go package just in time for Memorial Day. The Weekend Connoisseur Kit, which serves six to eight people, features six steaks ranging from 8 to 16 oz., including filet mignons, strip steaks and dry-aged boneless rib-eyes, as well as a variety of seasonings and grilling tips. Must be ordered at least 48 hours in advanced for pickup Monday-Friday at the midtown location, available through Labor Day weekend, $250; 15 W. 44th St., 212-336-5454, striphouse.com

Ottomanelli Brothers

The 100-plus-year-old Manhattan institution has you covered for an outdoor BBQ. Its Back Yard Otto Grill Assortment comes with two sirloin steaks, two steakhouse burgers, two pork chops, two prime rib-eye steaks, two racks of baby back ribs and, for dressing it all up, bottles of its own steak sauce and barbecue sauce, as well as garlic butter. Available for delivery, $198.95; 1549 York Ave., 212-772-7900, nycotto.com

Prime Butcher Baker

Go big with the kosher gourmet food shop’s BB Prime Grilling Package. The 10-person feast comes with an assortment of steaks, BBQ baby back ribs, Kobe beef burgers, beef and chicken kebabs, beef and lamb sliders, Italian sausage, salami and more. In case you don’t want to do the cooking, it can also come grilled for an extra $90. Available for pickup or delivery, $720; 1572 Second Ave., 212-616-1502, primebutcherbaker.com

The Meat Hook

If you’re looking for more of a say in building a grilling package, you can assemble your own with the Meat Hook, which recently launched delivery through Mercato. Prime rib steak, ground beef patties, spicy Italian sausage, and even Martin’s potato rolls, are some of the items available for the choosing through the online shop. Available for pickup or delivery, $30 minimum; the-meathook.com