Häagen-Dazs to open free one-day immersive bodega in Brooklyn on 4/20

Rose and Ruben, two Polish immigrants from the Bronx, had the vision to create a new luxury in ice cream. They called their brand Häagen-Dazs and 60 years later, the brand remains.

The ice cream company started with three simple flavors – vanilla, chocolate and coffee. On Wednesday, April 20, the brand plans to celebrate the nationwide launch of their new Häagen-Dazs City Sweets collection inside a transformed neighborhood NYC bodega called Rose & Ruben’s, named after their founders.

While the space will embody the true essence of a bodega, each aisle will bring the City Sweets flavors to life in an unexpected and picturesque way. The City Sweets collection includes flavors such as Black & White Cookie, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, Coffee Chocolate Brownie, Dulce De Leche Churro, Summer Berry Cake Pop and Summer Berry Waffle. Ice cream bars of select flavors will also be featured.

Each moment inside Rose & Reuben’s will be filled with the colorful artistry of Brooklyn native, Jade Purple Brown, who designed the City Sweets packaging, and a sweet treat will be hidden within the immersive experience for each guest to seek out and enjoy.

Jade Purple Brown is known for her bold and playful art. Jade Purple Brown’s work centers on a sense of play. Her use of strong figures and vibrant colors create new dynamic worlds of individuality and empowerment. Jade Purple Brown’s vision, combined with the creative and unique ice cream flavors, will call for a bright and colorful event.

The Rose & Ruben’s bodega will be open on April 20 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 71 Moore Street Bushwick, Brooklyn 11206.